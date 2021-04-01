ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after buying an additional 4,763,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $51,370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after buying an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 127,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 30.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 419,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

