Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACAC stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Acies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.