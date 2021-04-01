Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Up to $25.20

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.20, but opened at $26.44. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 10,913 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. On average, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

