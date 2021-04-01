ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.73 Million

Analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post $40.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $41.20 million. ACM Research posted sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $223.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $234.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $306.47 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $323.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million.

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

ACMR stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.58 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $144.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,428 shares of company stock worth $10,498,261. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,688,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

