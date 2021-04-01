Actinium (ACM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,065.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $28,065.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,824,800 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

