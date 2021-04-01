Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.
AYI stock opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.42. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $169.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.
About Acuity Brands
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.
