Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

AYI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.87.

NYSE AYI opened at $165.00 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.42.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after acquiring an additional 109,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $50,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

