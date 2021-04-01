Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Shares of AYI opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

