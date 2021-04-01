Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0164

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $1.85 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,266.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.08 or 0.03335916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00343403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.09 or 0.00943350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.08 or 0.00421958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.87 or 0.00387853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00278320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024096 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

