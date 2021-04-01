Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of AELTF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Adacel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.90.
About Adacel Technologies
