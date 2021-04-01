ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $24.41

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $26.64. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 881 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.25.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after buying an additional 898,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after buying an additional 1,246,586 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,782,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.