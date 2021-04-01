Add.xyz Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276,255.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $276,255.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00050978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.05 or 0.00643695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026182 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 tokens. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

Add.xyz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.