Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Up 47.9% in March

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 797,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $920.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. Adecoagro has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.64.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Adecoagro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Adecoagro by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Adecoagro by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

