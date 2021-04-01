AdEx Network Market Capitalization Achieves $169.45 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $169.45 million and approximately $47.41 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00638444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

ADX is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,416,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,274,348 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.