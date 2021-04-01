Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s 10th Largest Position

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,389 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $9.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $484.90. 59,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,958. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.