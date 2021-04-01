Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Shares Down 5.6%

Adocia SA (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,318% from the average session volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Adocia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

