ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 690,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,998,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

ADOMANI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

