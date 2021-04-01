Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 4.0% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.67. 1,590,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,946,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

