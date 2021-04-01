Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAV. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised Advantage Oil & Gas to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.67.

Shares of AAV stock traded up C$0.50 on Thursday, reaching C$2.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,187,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The stock has a market cap of C$536.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.13. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$2.96.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

