Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

AAVVF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $357.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

