Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) received a C$3.50 price objective from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAV. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised Advantage Oil & Gas to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.67.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.88. 4,023,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The stock has a market cap of C$538.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.43 and a 1-year high of C$2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.13.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.