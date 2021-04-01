Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Trading 13.9% Higher

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares were up 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 483,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,144,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.13.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.