Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

ADV stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin bought 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,892.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 129,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier bought 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $301,657.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,530,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,432,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

