Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.00

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $92.24, with a volume of 14344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

ATEYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

