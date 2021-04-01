AECOM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 31,618 call options on the company. This is an increase of 810% compared to the typical volume of 3,474 call options.

ACM stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

