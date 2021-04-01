aelf Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, aelf has traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $262.02 million and $98.55 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00052067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.00650087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00026038 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.