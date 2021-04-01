Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:AIH opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $173.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.