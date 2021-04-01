Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $58.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,543. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.