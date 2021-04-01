Afya (AFYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Afya has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

