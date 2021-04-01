Ag Growth International (AGGZF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS: AGGZF):

3/19/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Ag Growth International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/18/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Ag Growth International is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/24/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $38.50 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Ag Growth International Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.