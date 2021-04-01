AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AGCO by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AGCO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its position in AGCO by 12.2% during the third quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AGCO by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 307,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $143.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average is $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $148.46. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

