AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at CIBC

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

AGFMF stock remained flat at $$5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

