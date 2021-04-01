AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

AGF.B stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 143,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of C$514.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$2.78 and a 52-week high of C$7.82.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

