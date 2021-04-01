Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

AGRX opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The company has a market cap of $182.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Well Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

