Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$114.14.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total value of C$8,076,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,078,851.70. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total transaction of C$1,768,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,391,888.22. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658.

Shares of AEM stock traded up C$1.90 on Thursday, hitting C$74.55. 385,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,717. The firm has a market cap of C$18.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$60.10 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

