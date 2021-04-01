AI Doctor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $150,619.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $150,619.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00638444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.