AICHAIN (AIT) Price Hits $0.0048

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. AICHAIN has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $181,174.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AICHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AICHAIN has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AICHAIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00323318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00640221 BTC.

AICHAIN Token Profile

AICHAIN (CRYPTO:AIT) is a token. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AICHAIN’s official website is www.aichain.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Token (AIT) is an ERC20 based token on the Ethereum Network. “

AICHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AICHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AICHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AICHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AICHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.