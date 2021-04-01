Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lifted by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 5.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,342. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.25 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.77 and a 200 day moving average of $278.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

