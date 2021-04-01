Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $281.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.25 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

