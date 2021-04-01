Airbloc 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.62 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Airbloc has traded 181.1% higher against the dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $26.82 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

