Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $123,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSF stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53.

A number of analysts have commented on EADSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.