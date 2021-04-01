Akash Network (AKT) Achieves Market Cap of $225.65 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00008640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $225.65 million and $3.07 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00063305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00320305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00088166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.41 or 0.00726039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029324 BTC.

Akash Network’s total supply is 128,857,187 coins and its circulating supply is 43,551,163 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

