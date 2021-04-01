Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DETNF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DNB Markets cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$30.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.