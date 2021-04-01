Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DETNF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DNB Markets cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$30.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

