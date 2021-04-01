Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Akouos in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

AKUS opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Akouos has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

