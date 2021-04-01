Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:AGI traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.23. 368,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,846. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.77 and a twelve month high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

