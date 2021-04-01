Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,354,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,451,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

