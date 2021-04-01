Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

