Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Position Reduced by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,445 shares during the period. Albany International accounts for about 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.33% of Albany International worth $55,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after purchasing an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,547,000 after buying an additional 327,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $84.39. 477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

