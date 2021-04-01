Albion Financial Group UT Buys 6,733 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.68% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.75. 9,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,141. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36.

