Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,352. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $6.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.17. 174,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,488,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.90 and its 200 day moving average is $234.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

